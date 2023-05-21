Parents create ASU scholarship in honor of late son

It hits them when they walk into his room.

"It's sad knowing that he will never walk in here again, never call this his room, his safe haven. It breaks my heart every time I have to come in here," said Teri Caserta.

They unwrap the photos of their son. The walls are surrounded by them, as are the hallways – memories of Brandon Caserta.

"One of my favorites, when he graduated from kindergarten," Teri said.

"He was the nicest person I've ever met. He had a smile that made you want to smile," Patrick Caserta said.

Brandon took his own life after serving in the Navy. His mom carries his dog tag around her neck now, and his parents say he was a victim of harassment.

"Hazed him, bullied him all the time," Patrick said.

They've turned their grief into action. Now signed into federal law, The Brandon Act protects the well being of those who serve.

"Our services members could use to take away the stigma for asking for mental health or any help really without retaliation, without going through the chain of command," Teri said.

Brandon's dad is an Arizona State University alum. To further carry their son's name, they've created a scholarship at ASU's College of Health Solutions for students with an interest in wellness and mental health in the military.

"This scholarship will really help us to provide to really get involved in students' interested in the military," said Deborah Helitzer, dean of the College of Health Solutions.

"Brandon will forever be giving to people, forever his legacy is saving lives and forever helping people to learn how to save lives," Patrick said.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

Help is available for those who are victims of domestic violence. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (TTY: 1-800-787-3224). You can also text START to 88788.