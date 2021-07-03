Parts of Arizona experiencing thunderstorms, high winds, flood and dust warnings

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Arizona is now in monsoon season, and of course, with that comes wet weather and several severe weather warnings, such as dust storm and flash flood advisories.

On Saturday, July 3, several areas of the state were put under flash flood warnings. Those areas include Gila, Maricopa, Yavapai and Pinal counties.

For an up-to-date list of the warnings and/or when they expire, click here.

On Saturday afternoon, the East Valley saw a large amount of dust in the air as winds increase.

This story will be updated as the weather develops Saturday night.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

