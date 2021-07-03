Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 4:57 PM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 6:46 PM MST until SAT 10:45 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 8:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 6:23 PM MST until SAT 10:30 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 6:10 PM MST until SAT 10:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 7:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 5:38 PM MST until SAT 9:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 6:05 PM MST until SAT 10:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 5:29 PM MST until SAT 8:30 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 5:56 PM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 8:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Dust Storm Warning
from SAT 6:43 PM MST until SAT 7:45 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County, Pinal County, Yuma County
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Deer Valley
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 7:30 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Significant Weather Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee
Significant Weather Advisory
until SAT 7:15 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains

Parts of Arizona experiencing thunderstorms, high winds, flood and dust warnings

2 mins ago
PHOENIX - Arizona is now in monsoon season, and of course, with that comes wet weather and several severe weather warnings, such as dust storm and flash flood advisories.

On Saturday, July 3, several areas of the state were put under flash flood warnings. Those areas include Gila, Maricopa, Yavapai and Pinal counties.

For an up-to-date list of the warnings and/or when they expire, click here.

On Saturday afternoon, the East Valley saw a large amount of dust in the air as winds increase.

This story will be updated as the weather develops Saturday night.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

  • Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
  • If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
  • Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
  • If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
  • Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
  • If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
  • If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

 

Morning Weather Forecast - 7/3/21

A chance for storms in the Valley with a high near 104°.

