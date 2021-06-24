Party with fellow fans at Road Game Rally at Phoenix Suns Arena

article

The Phoenix Suns will be playing in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals in Los Angeles and fans will have the opportunity to attend a watch party at Phoenix Suns Arena on June 24 at 6.pm.

"Tonight we will have one road game rally so for those fans who don't have the opportunity to go out to L.A, we want to open up the newly renovated Phoenix Suns Arena for fans to come down and enjoy the game," said Brooke Campbell Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy of Phoenix Suns.

Tickets to attend the watch party costs $10 for general admission.

There will be a jumbotron to watch the game along with entertainment featuring Phoenix Suns dancers, The Gorilla, dunk squad and prizes.

Prizes will have some signed memorabilia and a new Valley Oop T-shirt celebrating Deandre Ayton's game-winning dunk.

The Valley Oop t-shirt costs $34 in the team shop.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office and online.

