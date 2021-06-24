MCSO: No deputies injured in Surprise shooting

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Surprise.

The shooting happened along Grand Avenue, near the Loop 303 on June 23.

FOX 10 has learned no deputies were injured in the shooting, however, MCSO has not released any information on the details of the shooting.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.