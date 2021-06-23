SRP: Power restored to over 9,000 customers in Mesa

Officials with the Salt River Project say for some time on June 23, 9,058 customers were without power in a portion of Mesa.

SRP's outage website listed 9 power outage sites:

An area from Center Street to Harris Drive, and from 8th Avenue to Baseline Road, with an estimated 1,247 customers affected

An area from Country Club Drive to Harris Drive, and from 8th Avenue to US 60, with an estimated 600 customers affected

An area from Mesa Drive to Harris Drive, and from Main Street to US 60, with an estimated 1,728 customers affected

An area from Horne to Gilbert Road, and from University Drive to US 60, with an estimated 1,320 customers affected

An area from Horne Street to Gilbert Road, and from 8th Avenue to US 60, with an estimated 18 customers affected

An area from Stapley Drive to Gilbert Road, and from 8th Avenue to Houstom Avenue, with an estimated 473 customers affected

An area from Stapley Drive to 24th Street, and from University Drive to US 60, with an estimated 1,162 customers affected

An area from Stapley Drive to Lindsay Road, and from Main Street to US 60, with an estimated 1,184 customers affected