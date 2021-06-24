Deadly crash closes I-17 at I-10 Stack in Phoenix
article
PHOENIX - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on the morning of June 24 that has closed southbound Interstate 17 at the I-10 Stack in Phoenix.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, one person was killed in a rollover crash just after 2 a.m. along the southbound lanes of I-17 south of the Stack Interchange.
All traffic is being diverted to I-10. There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.
DPS and Phoenix Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Arizona Headlines
- Voluntary recall of some marijuana products underway in Arizona due to possible Salmonella, mold contamination
- Two women accused of stealing more than $100K worth of items from Walmarts in several states
- 75-year-old ASU alum passes away, pokes fun at college rival in obituary
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.