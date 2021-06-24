Deadly crash closes I-17 at I-10 Stack in Phoenix

article

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on the morning of June 24 that has closed southbound Interstate 17 at the I-10 Stack in Phoenix.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, one person was killed in a rollover crash just after 2 a.m. along the southbound lanes of I-17 south of the Stack Interchange.

All traffic is being diverted to I-10. There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

DPS and Phoenix Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.