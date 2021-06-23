75-year-old ASU alum passes away, pokes fun at college rival in obituary

Clair Lane, a proud Arizona State University fan who lost his battle to leukemia, took a final stab at college rival University of Arizona in his obituary, referring to the November 2020 football game resulting in a victory of 70-7.

Lane's obituary states, "He would like to mention the timing has absolutely nothing to do with ASU football's pending investigation … however, he does look forward to the investigation of the murder that took place in Arizona Stadium in November 2020 resulting in a 70-7 victory for the Sun Devils."

Lane was a long-time attorney who studied at ASU's Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law in 1968 and has six grandchildren who are all ASU fans.

"He loved his family. He loved ASU. He loved Arizona. He grew up here. He would do anything for anybody," said John Chrisagis, a friend of Lane.

Humorous obituary made buddies proud

"I laughed hilariously. You know, I have to admit, I thought it was so well done. A lot of people thought he wrote it himself ahead of time but actually, credit goes to his daughter," said Dennis Gorman, a friend of Lane.

ASU Voice of the Sun Devils, Tim Healey, met Lane 40 years ago, through various Sun Devil Booster club groups he started or volunteered for.

"He’s smiling in heaven right now because he did get that one last jab ... and what a jab it is ... 70-7 has become quite a catchphrase," Healey said.

A spokesperson for ASU Athletics said they’ll miss Clair and will always appreciate his many decades as a Sun Devil and his energetic presence at games.

