Rain cools Phoenix area overnight, more showers to come

The Phoenix metro area got a reprieve from several days of intense heat with its first noticeable rainfall in two months.

The National Weather Service reported scattered showers overnight with more expected Wednesday afternoon, along with isolated thunderstorms.

The low temperature in Phoenix was 83 degrees, forecasters said. April 27 was the last time there was measurable rain at Sky Harbor International Airport.

Forecasters are also warning residents of Phoenix and its surrounding suburbs to be careful on the road. Between wet weather and gusty winds, motorists should exercise caution.

This stint of rainfall comes after last week where the high temp in Phoenix was at least 115 for six consecutive days.

While the area typically sees triple-digit temperatures in the summer, the recent and brutal heat wave was beyond what residents expected.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

