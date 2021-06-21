Map: Every wildfire burning in Arizona

article

Arizona firefighters are battling multiple wildfires across the state as high temperatures continue.

By April 2021, Arizona was already having an active wildfire season, which was expected per the National Weather Service's 2021 wildfire forecast.

The state now has over 20 active wildfires. While some are small, others are growing rapidly and causing evacuations.

Below is a map of the different wildfires across the state:

Rafael Fire

The lightning-caused fire started near Perkinsville and is now consuming much of the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness area. A few evacuations have been ordered, however, most communities are under the "SET" status. Coconino National Forest officials decided to close the forest on June 23 due to the fire.

Read our full story on the Rafael Fire here.

Backbone Fire

The Backbone Fire, also caused by lightning, started shortly before midnight on June 16, about 12 miles west of Strawberry near a ridge named Ike’s Backbone. Multiple communities have been evacuated, highways have been closed and at one point the wildfire became the top priority wildfire in the United States, according to Mike Reichling with the Southwest Incident Management Team.

Read our full story on the Backbone Fire here.

Wyrick Fire

The Wyrick Fire is just seven miles from Heber, Arizona. The fire is not only causing evacuations, but fire officials are concerned with its proximity to power lines. There are also a few highway closures, mostly for evacuees.

Read our full story on the Wyrick Fire here.

Telegraph Fire

The Telegraph Fire is the 6th largest wildfire in Arizona history after burning over 180,000 acres near Superior. It started on June 4 and has been raging since. Within the last two weeks, multiple communities have been evacuated, structures were lost and highways are still closed. Eventually, the Telegraph Fire merged with the now fully contained Mescal Fire.

Read our full story on the Telegraph Fire here.

Pinnacle Fire

Multiple communities in Graham County have been ordered to evacuate due to the Pinnacle Fire which started on June 10. Crews say winds, heat, and rough terrain are making firefighting efforts a challenge.

Read our full story on the Pinnacle Fire here.

Bear Fire

Another wildfire in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests is the Bear Fire. The lightning-caused fire began on June 16 and has prompted highway closures.

Read our full story on the Bear Fire here.

More Arizona wildfire news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news