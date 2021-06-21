What to know about the Wyrick Fire: evacuations ordered, highways closed
HEBER, Ariz. - Another wildfire that started on Saturday, June 19 is prompting evacuations in northern Arizona.
The Wyrick Fire is at 5,700 acres and 0% containment.
The lighting-caused wildfire is located seven miles northwest of Heber, Arizona in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.
It's burning through timber and grass and "exhibiting extreme fire behavior with spotting up to one quarter-mile" according to Inciweb.
Evacuations
Areas under a "GO" status:
- Despain Ranch
- Antelope Valley
Areas under a "SET" status:
- Chevelon Retreat and Ranches
Areas under a "READY" status:
- Northwest Heber, sections 15 and 13, including the subdivisions of:High Country Pines
- High Country Pines
- Tenneyville
- Mogollon High School
- Bigler area.
Closures
State Route 377 between Heber and Holbrook is closed.
Timeline of the Wyrick Fire
June 21
The fire exploded to 5,700 acres by Monday, prompting evacuations. The power lines are about one mile to the west of the fire.
June 20
On Sunday, fire activity had greatly increased. Inciweb says outflow winds from thunderstorms were pushing the fire southeast and "generally spreading in all directions."
June 19
The Wyrick Fire started at just 116 acres due to lightning. The biggest concerns have been the 500 kV power lines located west and northwest of the fire and Chevelon Retreat.
Latest on Arizona Wildfires
- Coconino National Forest to close June 23 due to wildfire activity
- What to know about the Backbone Fire: evacuations ordered, highways closed
- What to know about the Rafael Fire: Evacuations ordered
- Community of El Capitan feeling impact of Telegraph Fire devastation
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news
For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app
Advertisement