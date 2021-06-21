What to know about the Wyrick Fire: evacuations ordered, highways closed

article

Another wildfire that started on Saturday, June 19 is prompting evacuations in northern Arizona.

The Wyrick Fire is at 5,700 acres and 0% containment.

The lighting-caused wildfire is located seven miles northwest of Heber, Arizona in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.

It's burning through timber and grass and "exhibiting extreme fire behavior with spotting up to one quarter-mile" according to Inciweb.

Evacuations

Areas under a "GO" status:

Despain Ranch

Antelope Valley

Areas under a "SET" status:

Chevelon Retreat and Ranches

Areas under a "READY" status:

Northwest Heber, sections 15 and 13, including the subdivisions of:High Country Pines

High Country Pines

Tenneyville

Mogollon High School

Bigler area.

Closures

State Route 377 between Heber and Holbrook is closed.

Timeline of the Wyrick Fire

June 21

The fire exploded to 5,700 acres by Monday, prompting evacuations. The power lines are about one mile to the west of the fire.

June 20

On Sunday, fire activity had greatly increased. Inciweb says outflow winds from thunderstorms were pushing the fire southeast and "generally spreading in all directions."

June 19

The Wyrick Fire started at just 116 acres due to lightning. The biggest concerns have been the 500 kV power lines located west and northwest of the fire and Chevelon Retreat.

Latest on Arizona Wildfires

