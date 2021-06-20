Evacuations ordered as Rafael Fire burns in Yavapai County

article

Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office have issued a number of evacuation orders as a result of the Rafael Fire.

According to tweets made by Coconino County officials, areas around Sycamore Canyon and areas south of Forest Service Road 535 off Forest Service Road 231 are placed on "Go" status, meaning people need to evacuate immediately due to wildfire activity in the area.

Officials say Garland Prairie are in "Ready" mode, meaning people should prepare now for evacuation.

Fire discovered on June 18

According to fire officials, the Rafael Fire was the result of dry thunderstorms that passed through the area. The fire began near Perkinsville.

"Strong winds from the west in combination with terrain, and low humidity caused increased fire behavior [on June 20], increasing the side of the fire significantly," read a portion of the statement released by fire officials.

The fire, as of June 20, has burned 10,000 acres. Fuel in the area include grass, juniper at lower elevations and chaparral or ponderosa pine at higher elevations.

65 fire personnel, according to fire officials, are fighting the blaze.

