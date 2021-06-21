Coconino National Forest to close June 23 due to wildfire activity

article

The Coconino National Forest will be closed to the public starting June 23 due to dry conditions and the risk of high wildfire activity, officials announced on Monday.

"A full forest closure means that the public is prohibited from entering any part of Coconino National Forest at any time," county officials said in a statement. "Only those with private inholdings will be allowed access to their property, as well as personnel providing utility support where necessary, and firefighters performing their duties."

Anyone currently camping in the forest is expected to begin vacating their campsites before the closure begins, and the public is advised to cancel any plans to visit the forest for the next few weeks.

The closure will only be lifted once weather conditions can reduce the risk of wildfires sparking in the area.

"Though parts of the national forest may receive rain from sporadic storms over the next couple of weeks, this closure will not be rescinded until sufficient precipitation is received to adequately reduce the risk of wildfire," officials said.

Several communities in Coconino County have been ordered to evacuate due to the Rafael Fire, which has burned 20,000 acres.

Read the full announcement: https://ein.az.gov/emergency-information/emergency-bulletin/full-closure-coconino-nf-begins-wednesday