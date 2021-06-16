Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:45 PM MST, Pinal County

Community of El Capitan feeling impact of Telegraph Fire devastation

By and
Published 
Updated 44 mins ago
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

Couple remains optimistic despite losing their home to the Telegraph Fire

As the Telegraph Fire continues to burn, people whose homes are destroyed by the blaze are wondering what their future will be like in the area.

PHOENIX - The Telegraph Fire is still growing to the south, past the community of El Capitan.

Latest Updates: What to know about the Telegraph Fire: Evacuations ordered, highways closed

As crews continue to battle the blaze, the damage has already been done, as there are structures in the El Capitan area that were destroyed.

Couple witnessed spread of wildfire, remains optimistic for the future

 For two people impacted by fire's destruction, they are staying optimistic, despite losing everything they worked for.

"We were so excited. We were just about finished with the remodel, and then this," said Todd Strawdinger.

Strawdinger and Tari Infante only enjoyed their dream home in El Capitan for a couple months. They are ready to retire on 40 acres of land, but instead, they are now taking shelter at Globe Middle School, after they evacuated from their home on June 14.

"There was a lot of smoke, a lot of flames. We were watching it roll down the hill toward us, and we could hear the sound of it. Sounded like a jet engine. It was scary. We were getting ash falling on us," said Infante.

Strawdinger and Infante got out just in time. Their home has been reduced to rubble and ash.

"We don't know if any living thing is left on our land. Do we rebuild and sit there and look at scorched land? We don't know," said Infante.

Firefighters say at one point, the fire traveled at six miles per hour when the wind hit its peak.

Infante and Strawdinger did come out with personal mementos, but wish they could gather so much more. They are grateful their pets are safe, and their hearts go out to other residents who lost everything.

"We still have each other, and we still have a chance to get back to where we were," said Strawdinger.

On June 17, Infante and Strawdinger will get to go see their home, or what's left of it, for the first time. They say that's when reality will hit them.

Ranch destroyed by blaze

Rancher still looking out for others despite Telegraph Fire devastation

Roger Dahling said he has spent years to build up his ranch in the El Capitan area, only to lose it to the Telegraph Fire. On June 17, he said he is making his way to the ranch to see what is left. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.

On June 18, a rancher in the area said his ranch was lost to the fire.

"It looks like a moonscape," said Roger Dahling. "It’s so black out there."

We spoke with Dahling via a phone interview, as he made his way to the community, where he owns a 2,500 acre ranch.

"It’s just been hard because everyone is trying to evacuate and help each other out here," said Dahling.

Dahling said he has owned the ranch for four years, and has worked so hard to get it to where it was at prior to the fire.

"I don’t know how many cows I have left. I had 80 out there," said Dahling. "We don’t know. They could be burnt up out there, they could’ve gone and broke through the fence. We don’t know yet."

During the interview, Dahling was struggling to fight back the tears. Although he is uncertain of what he might find, he is thinking about others in the community, as well as those who have lost it all.

Extended Wildfire Coverage: https://www.fox10phoenix.com/tag/weather/wildfires

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters