Tiger Fire east of Crown King grows to 1,700 acres

article

The Tiger Fire has grown to 1,700 acres and there is zero containment.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service say the fire began with a lightning strike in the Castle Creek Wilderness on June 30.

"The 1,700-acre fire is burning in steep rugged terrain 11 miles east of Crown King, burning chaparral and grass. Remote access to this part of the forest is limiting full suppression efforts."

The Prescott National Forest remains closed.







Timeline of the Tiger Fire

July 2

July 1

More Wildfire Coverage

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.