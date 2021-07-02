Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 4:06 PM MST until FRI 4:45 PM MST, Cochise County
10
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 4:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 3:24 PM MST until FRI 6:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Pima County
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Dust Storm Warning
from FRI 3:25 PM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 3:14 PM MST until FRI 6:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 4:45 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs

Tiger Fire east of Crown King grows to 1,700 acres

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix
tiger fire 070121 article

Photo of the Tiger Fire, taken at 8:32 p.m. on July 1, 2021 (USDA.gov)

CROWN KING, Ariz. - The Tiger Fire has grown to 1,700 acres and there is zero containment.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service say the fire began with a lightning strike in the Castle Creek Wilderness on June 30.

"The 1,700-acre fire is burning in steep rugged terrain 11 miles east of Crown King, burning chaparral and grass. Remote access to this part of the forest is limiting full suppression efforts."

The Prescott National Forest remains closed.



 

Timeline of the Tiger Fire

July 2

July 1

 

