Woods Canyon Lake closed, evacuated due to West Chev Fire

Fire officials say a wildfire burning 13 miles from the Forest Lakes community has prompted evacuations.

The West Chev Fire, caused by lightning on June 19, has burned about 1,000 acres and is at 0% containment.

The fire is exhibiting extreme fire behavior to the south.

Woods Canyon Lake, a population recreation area, has been closed and evacuated due to the fire. On June 20, the Chevelon Canyon Lake Campground area was evacuated.

The National Forest Service says the biggest concerns with the West Chev Fire are "energy infrastructure, Chevelon Canyon, T&E species, heritage sites and summer cabins."

