Lightning-caused Bear Fire remains 0% contained; what you need to know about the wildfire

Fire officials say a wildfire that began on June 16 has burned 2,200 acres of land, as of June 20.

According to a statement released by officials with the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, the Bear Fire is burning 13 miles west of Hannagan Meadow, an area about 114 miles north of Safford. The fire was sparked by lightning.

"Due to the Bear’s location, fuels and values at risk, forest officials have chosen a confine/contain and point protection strategy for this incident which will reduce exposure to suppression resources," read a portion of the statement.

20 personnel are working the fire, according to information on Inciweb.

Road Closure

As a result of the fire, officials say Highway 191 is closed from from Mile Marker 201 to Blue Vista. According to Inciweb, the closure is expected to last until June 27.

Fuel and smoke

Forest officials say the fire is burning in an area with ponderosa pine, grass and brush. Meanwhile, smoke from the fire may impact Highway 191 and the Blue River.

