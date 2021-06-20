Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford

Lightning-caused Bear Fire remains 0% contained; what you need to know about the wildfire

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(Courtesy: Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest)

GREENLEE COUNTY, Ariz. - Fire officials say a wildfire that began on June 16 has burned 2,200 acres of land, as of June 20.

According to a statement released by officials with the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, the Bear Fire is burning 13 miles west of Hannagan Meadow, an area about 114 miles north of Safford. The fire was sparked by lightning.

"Due to the Bear’s location, fuels and values at risk, forest officials have chosen a confine/contain and point protection strategy for this incident which will reduce exposure to suppression resources," read a portion of the statement.

20 personnel are working the fire, according to information on Inciweb.

Road Closure

As a result of the fire, officials say Highway 191 is closed from from Mile Marker 201 to Blue Vista. According to Inciweb, the closure is expected to last until June 27.

Fuel and smoke

Forest officials say the fire is burning in an area with ponderosa pine, grass and brush. Meanwhile, smoke from the fire may impact Highway 191 and the Blue River.

More wildfire news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters