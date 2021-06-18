Pinnacle Fire grows to 26,000 acres; 2 Graham County communities told to evacuate

Two communities in Graham County have been ordered to evacuate due to the Pinnacle Fire.

People living in the Aravaipa and Klondyke communities have been told to leave the area as the fire continues to burn in the Santa Teresa Mountains.

As of June 18, the fire has burned 26,460 acres and 10% of the fire is contained, according to InciWeb.

Crews say winds, heat, and rough terrain are making firefighting efforts a challenge.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

