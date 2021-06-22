What to know about the Walnut Fire in Cochise County: Evacuations ordered, highway closed
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. - A 6,800-acre wildfire burning near Benson and Willcox has caused evacuation orders and a major highway closure, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
The Walnut Fire, which started on June 20, ballooned in size after extreme heat, gusty winds and dry vegetation added more fuel to the flames.
The fire spread past Interstate 10, causing a major closure in the area in both directions.
About 80 personnel have been assigned to fight the flames.
An American Red Cross evacuation and cooling center will be established at Benson High School at 360 South Patagonia Street.
Evacuations
A "GO" evacuation order has been issued for:
- Dragoon Road
- East Dragoon Road
- North Amerind Road
- Triangle T Roads
Closures
Interstate 10 between mileposts 319 and 323 is closed.
The Texas Canyon Rest Area is closed.
A map showing the location of the Walnut Fire
