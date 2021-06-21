What to know about the Wyrick Fire near Heber: Evacuations ordered, highways reopen

Another wildfire that started on Saturday, June 19 is prompting evacuations near Heber, Arizona.

The Wyrick Fire is at 7,101 acres and 0% containment.

The lighting-caused wildfire is located seven miles northwest of Heber, Arizona in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.

The Navajo County Board of Supervisors have voted to declare a state of emergency due to the fire.

It's burning through timber and grass and "exhibiting extreme fire behavior with spotting up to one quarter-mile," according to Inciweb.

A shelter is being established at the Holbrook High School for evacuees. Livestock and pets can be sheltered at the Navajo County Fairgrounds.

Map of the Wyrick Fire

Evacuations

Areas under a "GO" status:

Despain Ranch

Antelope Valley

Heber/Overgaard north of Highways 260 and 277

Areas under a "SET" status:

Areas in Heber not identified as Ready or Go status

Chevelon Ranch and Retreat Communities in Overgaard south of Highway 277 and North of Highway 260

Areas under a "READY" status:

Overgaard south of Highway 260

High Country Pines in Heber Kendall Ranch / Camp Ponderosa

Roads reopened

State Routes 260, 277, and 377 have been reopened.

Timeline of the Wyrick Fire

June 23

The Wyrick Fire has burned 7,101 acres and remains 0% contained.

State Routes 260, 277, and 377 have been reopened.

A virtual community meeting will be held on the West Chev Fire Information Facebook page. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

June 22

The Wyrick Fire has grown to over 7,000 acres and remains 0% contained.

"Dry conditions will continue during much of the day Tuesday with increasing moisture late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday leading to a chance of showers and thunderstorms," officials said.

Over 90 personnel have been assigned to fight the lightning-caused wildfire.

June 21

(Inciweb)

The fire exploded to 5,700 acres by Monday, prompting evacuations. The power lines are about one mile to the west of the fire.

The Navajo County government has declared a state of emergency to gain additional resources from the state.

June 20

On Sunday, fire activity had greatly increased. Inciweb says outflow winds from thunderstorms were pushing the fire southeast and "generally spreading in all directions."

June 19

The Wyrick Fire started at just 116 acres due to lightning. The biggest concerns have been the 500 kV power lines located west and northwest of the fire and Chevelon Retreat.

