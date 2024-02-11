Passenger dead, driver critically injured following Maricopa car crash, PD says

A single-car crash in Maricopa on Sunday killed a person and injured another.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 near Taft Avenue and McDavid Road, the Maricopa Police Department said.

An investigation shows that the car was allegedly driving west on McDavid Road at a high rate of speed when the driver failed to turn left.

"As a result, the vehicle traveled across the eastbound lanes and collided with a tree. It is unknown if impairment played a factor in this crash," Maricopa Police said.

The passenger died at the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Due to the nature of the collision and the resulting death, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office’s Vehicular Crimes Unit (PCSO’s VCU) was asked to assist in the investigation, which is ongoing," police said.

No names have been released in this crash.

Map of where the crash happened: