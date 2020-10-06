Passenger who took video of mask brawl on Allegiant flight from Arizona airport speaks

On Oct. 6, FOX 10's Justin Lum spoke with the person who took a now-viral video of a brawl onboard an Allegiant Air flight over the wearing of masks.

The flight, according to earlier reports, was set to depart from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, an airport located in the far East Valley, to Provo, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 3 when two men started fighting before the flight took off.

"You could feel like it was going to get physical," said Rylie Lansford, who jumped out of her seat moments before recording the video showing the now-infamous fight.

Lansford said two passengers went back and forth when one of them would not wear a mask. The man in white, identified by police as 52-year-old Rio James Honaker, allegedly elbowed another man, who was wearing black, in the head.

"At one point, the guy in black grabs a hold of his neck and is also pulling his hair," said Lansford.

According to Lansford, the confrontation unfolded when Honaker wore a face shield, but not a face mask, despite being asked to put on one multiple times.

Advertisement

"The flight attendant eventually walks away, and I hear him say, 'oh, you wanna play these games?' and that's when he pulls out his phone to try to defend himself in the fact that he doesn't have to wear a mask in addition to his shield," said Lansford.

According to Mesa Police officials, Honaker told the victim to mind his own business. An off-duty officer eventually escorted Honaker off the plane.

According to Allegiant Air's policy on face covering, all passengers are "required to wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth at all times while traveling."

"Face shields may be worn in addition to a face covering, but not as an alternative," read a portion of the statement.

"I don't want to wear a mask on a plane. I have no desire to, but guess what? I bought a plane ticket so I accepted those rules before I bought it," said Lansford.

For Lansford, Allegiant Flight 607 is one she will never forget.

"I also wish that people would be nice to others, and if someone chooses not to wear a mask or chooses to be difficult, it's not my position to be nasty to them and escalate the situation," said Lansford.

Honaker, according to Mesa Police officials, is accused of disorderly conduct.

(Can't see the interactive map? Click here)