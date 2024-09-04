Passengers hospitalized after city bus crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX - Multiple people have been hospitalized following a crash involving a city bus in south Phoenix.
The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 4 near 24th Street and Roeser Road.
Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found an adult driver and several adult bus passengers injured.
The victims were taken to a hospital as a precaution.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Roads in the area are shut down due to the investigation.
Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.