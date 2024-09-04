Passengers hospitalized after city bus crash in south Phoenix

The Brief Multiple people were hurt in a crash involving a city bus on Sept. 4 near 24th Street and Roeser Road. Police say an adult driver and several adult bus passengers were hospitalized for precautionary reasons. Roads in the area were shut down due to the investigation.



Multiple people have been hospitalized following a crash involving a city bus in south Phoenix.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 4 near 24th Street and Roeser Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found an adult driver and several adult bus passengers injured.

The victims were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Roads in the area are shut down due to the investigation.

Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the public information officer for the Phoenix Police Department.

