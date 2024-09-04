Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Superior, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix, Southeast Yuma County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Northwest Pinal County, Gila River Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, West Pinal County, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Parker Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Central La Paz, Deer Valley, Northwest Valley, Yuma County, East Valley
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Passengers hospitalized after city bus crash in south Phoenix

By
Published  September 4, 2024 8:07am MST
South Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Multiple people have been hospitalized following a crash involving a city bus in south Phoenix.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 4 near 24th Street and Roeser Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found an adult driver and several adult bus passengers injured.

The victims were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Roads in the area are shut down due to the investigation.

Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

Map of where the crash happened