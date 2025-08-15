PCSD using AI to create image of unknown man they are trying to identify

article

The Brief Pima County Sheriff's Department released an AI-generated photo of an unidentified man. The man's remains were found in late 2024 by a passerby near the San Joaquin Trailhead, west of Tucson. "This is the first we've used it," said Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used more and more, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department is using it to help create an image of a man they are trying to identify.

The backstory:

The man's remains were found in late 2024 near the San Joaquin Trailhead, when a passerby saw a body in a remote area.

The remains were partially decomposed, and he had no clothing on. The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.

Dig deeper:

While a sketch of the man was previously made, the AI-generated image looks more realistic than the sketch.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said this is the first time the department used AI in such a matter.

"This is the first we've used it. I don't know that anybody's done this," said Sheriff Nanos. "This was literally a detective who sat at his computer and entered a sketch into AI, and started a ChatGPT with that AI, saying, ‘hey, what can you tell me about this individual?’"

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the man's identity can call PCSD's homicide unit.

Area where the man's remains were found