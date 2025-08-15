PCSD using AI to create image of unknown man they are trying to identify
TUCSON, Ariz. - Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used more and more, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department is using it to help create an image of a man they are trying to identify.
The backstory:
The man's remains were found in late 2024 near the San Joaquin Trailhead, when a passerby saw a body in a remote area.
The remains were partially decomposed, and he had no clothing on. The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.
Dig deeper:
While a sketch of the man was previously made, the AI-generated image looks more realistic than the sketch.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said this is the first time the department used AI in such a matter.
"This is the first we've used it. I don't know that anybody's done this," said Sheriff Nanos. "This was literally a detective who sat at his computer and entered a sketch into AI, and started a ChatGPT with that AI, saying, ‘hey, what can you tell me about this individual?’"
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the man's identity can call PCSD's homicide unit.