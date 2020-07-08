PD: 2-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Mesa pool

article

Mesa police say a 2-year-old boy has died after being found at the bottom of a pool in Mesa.

According to police, the boy was found in the pool by family members on July 8 at a home near Lindsay Road and University Drive.

Family members performed CPR on the boy until firefighters arrived at the scene and transported him to Cardon Children's Hospital.

Police say the boy's condition improved en route to the hospital, however, his condition worsened and he later died.

Mesa police say their homicide unit is investigating the case, however, nothing suspicious about the boy's death has been reported.

