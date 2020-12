article

Police are investigating after a man's body was found in Tempe Town Lake on Dec. 14.

According to Tempe police, officers responded to the north shore at 8:50 a.m. for reports of a body in the water.

With help from Tempe firefighters, police recovered the body.

No further information was released by police.

