PD: Brothers arrested in connection to Mesa road-rage shooting

Police say two brothers have been arrested in connection to a road-rage shooting in Mesa that left two people injured.

According to Mesa police, the incident happened in the area of Country Club and Rio Salado. A white SUV and a tan car were seen driving aggressively in the area prior to the shooting, and at one point, the two stopped on Rio Salado, just west of Country Club, and the two women who were inside the white SUV were shot by the person inside the tan car.

Investigators say one of the two people injured was shot three times, while the other person was shot once in the leg.

Andres and Arturo Nunez were arrested in connection to the shooting.