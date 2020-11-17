PD: Driver of stolen car runs red light, crashes into 2 vehicles in Phoenix

Police say three people have been hospitalized after the driver of a stolen car ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle and a city bus in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, an officer saw the stolen vehicle running red lights westbound on Van Buren near 24th Street just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 17.

The vehicle didn't stop for the officer and turned down a side street. The vehicle then continued westbound on Van Buren, ran another red light at 16th Street and crashed into another vehicle and a city bus.

Two people inside the stolen vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries. One person inside the second car was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one on the bus was injured.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.