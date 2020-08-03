PD: Driver shot by suspect, crashes car into South Phoenix home

Police say a driver was injured and has been hospitalized after being shot and crashing his car into a South Phoenix home.

According to Phoenix police, the crash happened near 32nd Avenue and Southern on August 2 at 10:30 p.m. after the driver was shot by a suspect and drove off the road and into the home.

No one inside the home was injured.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

