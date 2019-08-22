PD: Man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman on the Light Rail

He's on the loose. A man is accused of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman on a Light Rail train. It happened earlier this week in Tempe and police haven't been able to track him down. But there is surveillance video and officers hope someone will recognize him.

Police are worried about this guy because of his bold attack in broad daylight on the heavily used Light Rail system, especially in the heart of Tempe. His target was a young woman leaning against her backpack, sound asleep. It happened just as ASU students are coming back to campus.

Slow-motion video shows the suspect leaving the train after the attack around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning. He got off at the Rural and University stop headed east and hasn't been seen since.

Police say the man is seen on surveillance video putting his hands down the pants of the sleeping 20-year-old. When she wakes up and realizes what's happening, she scares him off, but not before snapping a few pictures on her cell phone and calling police.

He's described as a Native American man 25- to 30-years-old, 5'7" to 5'10" inches tall, wearing all black including a black baseball cap. Detectives need help finding him.

What makes matters worse is the attacker got off a Light Rail stop right off-campus. It's a popular spot for students and it's filled with young women who ride the rails.

ASU police are investigating a couple of other similar incidents but don't think they're connected to this crime. Tempe police don't know if the victim is a student or if anyone else witnessed the crime.

Advertisement

If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to contact the Tempe Police Department at (480) 350-8311.