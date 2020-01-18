PD: Man dead following motorcycle crash near 35th Ave. and Union Hills
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.
The crash happened Friday night near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.
Police say 23-year-old Timothy Romanoski was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Union Hills at a high rate of speed when a Honda Civic turned in front of the motorcycle and the two collided. Romanoski was thrown from his bike.
Police say Romanoski was taken to a hospital where he later died. He was wearing a helmet.
Officers evaluated the 55-year-old man driving the Civic and determined he was not impaired. He was also not injured.
Investigators believe speed appears to be a factor for the motorcyclist.
The investigation is ongoing.
