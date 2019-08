PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Phoenix roadway.

Police say a 22-year-old man was found dead in the roadway by a passing driver near 25th Avenue and Van Buren Street late Sunday night.

A homicide investigation is underway, but investigators have little information to go off of. Please contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS if you have any information.