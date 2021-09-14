PD: Man shoots at Phoenix Police officers during standoff; no injuries reported

A man reportedly shot at Phoenix Police officers Tuesday night and it led to a standoff situation.

The incident happened near 35th Avenue and Acoma Drive.

"A man who shot through a garage door toward officers on the other side. No one was struck. The man is now holed up inside the home, alone. Officers are attempting negotiations," police said.

No further information is available.

Related Stories:

Related Videos:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.