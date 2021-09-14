Expand / Collapse search

PD: Man shoots at Phoenix Police officers during standoff; no injuries reported

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated just in
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man reportedly shot at Phoenix Police officers Tuesday night and it led to a standoff situation.

The incident happened near 35th Avenue and Acoma Drive.

"A man who shot through a garage door toward officers on the other side. No one was struck. The man is now holed up inside the home, alone. Officers are attempting negotiations," police said.

No further information is available.

Related Stories:

Related Videos:

Woman, boyfriend arrested for sex trafficking her 13-year-old daughter, Casa Grande Police say

Mesa Midas holding event to prevent catalytic converter thefts

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.