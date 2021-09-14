Police investigating reported sexual assault in north Phoenix

article

Police are conducting an investigation after a woman said she was sexually assaulted in north Phoenix.

According to police, the incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 13 near Central and Dunlap Avenues.

"When officers got there they contacted a woman who reported she had been attacked and sexually assaulted by an unknown male who fled the area prior to police arrival," said. Sgt. Vincent Cole.

No further details about the suspect have been released.

