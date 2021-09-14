FD: 3 people jump from second-story window to escape fire burning in Ahwatukee apartment

Three people were hospitalized, with two of them in serious condition, after firefighters say they jumped from the second-story window of an apartment in Ahwatukee to escape a fire early Tuesday morning.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, multiple agencies responded to the fire on Sept. 14 at an apartment near 48th Street and Warner Road in Ahwatukee.

(Phoenix Fire Department)

"Initial reports were that the entire second floor apartment was consumed with flames and firefighters had to take quick action to keep it from spreading," said Capt. Scott Douglas. "They extended handlines to the second floor and adjacent units to attack the fire while simultaneously ensuring everyone was out of the involved units."

Firefighters say the victims jumped from the second-story window before crews arrived at the scene.

(Phoenix Fire Department)

No firefighters were injured and a crisis response team will assist the two families displaced by the fire.

