Woman rescued from 2nd story of her burning home by Phoenix firefighters

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
House fire in Phoenix on Sept. 13, 2021. Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Fire Department article

House fire in Phoenix on Sept. 13, 2021. Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Fire Department

PHOENIX - A woman who was home alone was rescued by Phoenix firefighters on Monday afternoon after she became trapped on the second floor of her home when a fire broke out.

The call for help came in around 3 p.m. near 7th and Southern avenues, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.

"The initial reports were that an adult woman was trapped on the second floor of her home and unable to escape due to the smoke and flames. She quickly shut the door to the upstairs bedroom and put her head out of the window to breathe clean air," he said.

A 24-foot ladder was extended to the second floor where the woman was, firefighters then lifted her up and carried her down. She was treated by paramedics on the scene for possible smoke inhalation, Douglas said.

"The accompanying engines arriving on the scene extinguished the fire reportedly originating in the kitchen area of the residence," he added.

