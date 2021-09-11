2 children are dead after being pulled from Buckeye pool over the weekend

Three children, all under the age of 4, were taken to the hospital after being pulled from a swimming pool at a home near Miller and Lower Buckeye Road, fire officials said on Sept. 11.

On Monday, authorities said two of the children died.

Buckeye fire officials say they received a 911 call Saturday morning about three kids found unresponsive in a pool. When first responders arrived, two of the kids were still unconscious and a third child was crying and breathing on his own.

Two toddlers, ages 2 and 3, died, while a 1-year-old baby is stable and is ready to be released from the hospital.

Our hearts go out to the family who have lost two children. Despite the life-saving efforts of the first responders and the hospital staff the two and three year olds have passed. The investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding this tragedy," said Sgt. Zachary Astrup with Buckeye Police.

Two other patients were also treated, but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Police say there was no fence around the pool but an adult male was home at the time. "The kids were found in the pool. We're not sure how they got out of the house," said Buckeye Fire Chief Tommy Taylor.

Adding, "There was no fence around the pool. I believe there was a lock but it was not working properly."

For those who do have a fence, you can never be too careful around water, especially with children, Taylor added.

"The best thing to tell people – barriers alone won't keep kids from the pool so you know a watchful eye is always the best thing," he cautioned.

Buckeye Police and Fire are investigating.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







