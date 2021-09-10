Phoenix Union High School District offering $100 gift cards to fully vaccinated students

In a new effort to vaccinate more people in their schools, the Phoenix Union High School District is offering $100 gift cards to students and a potential $200 payout to staff members who are fully vaccinated through Oct. 11.

The "Vax to the Max" campaign, which started Sept. 10, is intended to help with the district's goal of having at least 85% of all students and faculty across their campuses fully vaccinated. School officials are also trying to have individual campuses surpass the 85% vaccination threshold as well.

If that threshold is reached by Oct. 11, the district is offering an extra $200 for staff members who disclose their vaccination status and show proof of their vaccine card.

Meanwhile, every Phoenix Union student who brings their vaccination card to their school bookstore or front office will receive a $100 Target gift card. It does not appear that the vaccination threshold needs to be reached in order for students to redeem the money.

District officials also said that the first high schools to reach the 85% target would receive a school-wide prize.

"PXU remains committed to keeping our schools open by providing safe learning environments for our staff and students," Superintendent Dr. Chad Gestson said in a statement. "Vaccines remain our greatest opportunity to ensure uninterrupted in-person learning this year. Slowing the spread and ending this pandemic will take a collective effort and commitment to not just personal health but public health."

