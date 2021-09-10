Arizona reports 2,988 additional COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Arizona on Friday reported 2,988 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and six more deaths amid a mix of indicators in data from the virus’ current surge.

The state’s pandemic totals increased to 1,042,480 cases and 19,147 deaths, according to the Department of Health Service’s coronavirus dashboard.

Friday was the fifth straight day that the state reported fewer than 3,000 additional cases but the third in a row when more cases were reported than the previous day.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped over the past two weeks from 3,099 new cases on Aug. 25 to 2,765.6 on Wednesday, while the average of daily deaths rose from 21.9 to 37.4 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

With 2,039 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Thursday, the number of virus-related hospitalizations stayed above 2,000 for the 11th straight day but dropped below levels reported the previous few days, the state dashboard reported.

Overall, virus-related hospitalizations are several times greater than levels reported before the current surge began in July but far below the pandemic’s daily peak of 5,082 reported during last January during the winter surge.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

