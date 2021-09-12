Expand / Collapse search

2 people taken to the hospital after Goodyear trailer home catches fire

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Goodyear Fire crews say two people were taken to the hospital after a trailer home caught fire Sunday night.

The 2-alarm fire broke out near Van Buren Street and Loop-303, says EMS Battalion Chief Eric Kleinschmidt with the Goodyear Fire Department.

No further information is available.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: