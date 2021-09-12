2 people taken to the hospital after Goodyear trailer home catches fire
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Goodyear Fire crews say two people were taken to the hospital after a trailer home caught fire Sunday night.
The 2-alarm fire broke out near Van Buren Street and Loop-303, says EMS Battalion Chief Eric Kleinschmidt with the Goodyear Fire Department.
No further information is available.
