Authorities investigating plane crash at Lake Havasu City Airport

article

Authorities are investigating a plane crash on Sunday afternoon in Lake Havasu City.

The crash happened at a runway at the Lake Havasu City Airport around 4:10 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says preliminary information shows one person was on board the Cessna 177RG during a departure take off.

"The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents," the FAA said.

No further information is available.

Related Stories:

Related Videos:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.