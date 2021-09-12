Expand / Collapse search
Authorities investigating plane crash at Lake Havasu City Airport

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Lake Havasu City plane crash on Sept. 12. Photo courtesy of Robert Starkey article

Lake Havasu City plane crash on Sept. 12. Photo courtesy of Robert Starkey

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. - Authorities are investigating a plane crash on Sunday afternoon in Lake Havasu City.

The crash happened at a runway at the Lake Havasu City Airport around 4:10 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says preliminary information shows one person was on board the Cessna 177RG during a departure take off.

"The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents," the FAA said.

No further information is available.

