Arizona Attorney General files lawsuit challenging President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has filed a lawsuit to challenge President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees.

Brnovich says the president's mandate is unconstitutional.

"There can be no serious or scientific discussion about containing the spread of COVID-19 that doesn’t begin at our southern border. Under our constitution, the President is not a king who can exercise this sort of unbridled power unilaterally," Brnovich tweeted on Sept. 14.

According to the AGO, they are arguing that Biden's vaccine mandate violates the Equal Protection Clause by favoring migrants that have crossed into the country illegally over legal U.S. citizens.

"The Biden Administration allows migrants to decline the vaccine, protecting their freedom and bodily autonomy more than American citizens," read a portion of the AGO's statement.

In the AGO's complaint, they're asking the District Court of Arizona to declare the Biden Administration's vaccine and testing policies unconstitutional and to return the power of healthcare decisions back to citizens.

