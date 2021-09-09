PD: Man shot, killed during fight with neighbor in Tempe

Police say a fight between two neighbors in Tempe turned deadly early Thursday morning when one of them was shot and later died at the hospital.

According to Tempe Police, officers responded to a home at 3 a.m. near McClintock Drive and Southern Avenue and found a man in his early-60s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"It is early in the investigation, and the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident resulting from a neighbor dispute/altercation," Sgt. Hector Encinas said in a statement on Sept. 9. "Tempe Police canvassed the area, and there were no other injuries. Detectives are one[sic] scene and actively investigating."

The victim's identity has not been released.

Police say the neighbor is cooperating, but no arrests have been made at this time.

