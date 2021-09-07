What you need to know as Arizona gets ready to launch sports betting

Many may have heard or seen the ads, but for those who don't know, sports betting is scheduled to go live in Arizona on Sept. 9.

"[On] Thursday, individuals will be able to place bets," said Max Hartgraves with the Arizona Department of Gaming. "If they signed up on the app already, they'll be able to place those wagers."

Officials with the Arizona Department of Gaming say they are confident sports betting will go live as planned. In addition to the apps, people have a couple locations they can go to for placing bets.

Downtown Phoenix gets ready

At the heart of Phoenix, venues are getting ready for the launch. Crews with the Arizona Diamondbacks have set up their betting windows.

"We're going to have our temporary sportsbook open. We've converted five windows here where you can walk up in-person," said Arizona Diamondbacks Executive Vice President of Business Operations, Cullen Maxey.

The Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field is scheduled to open at around the time of the Superbowl in 2022.

About a block away, workers are finishing up at the Fanduel Sportsbook, located at the Footprint Center. Sports fans will be able to walk in come Thursday.

"It's a whole new experience to bring sports betting right to the place inside where sports is happening," said Fanduel Vice President of Commercial Retail, Keith Wall.

The 8,000 square foot sportsbook will have full service food and beverage options, more than two dozen kiosks and counters for wagering, a VIP room, and an air conditioned patio. It will be the first in-stadium sportsbook to open up shop in Arizona.

"There's still a lot of construction going on, and still putting finishing touches. We're going to have a nice, big launch party when we go live," said Wall.

The opening ceremony at the Fanduel sportsbook will include NBA legend Richard Jefferson and former Suns player Channing Frye.

CPA says people can't forget about tax filings

With the legalization of sports betting, it is also important to think about tax implications. Certified Public Accountant Robert Hockensmith said the type of game, as well as the amount of winnings, will determine whether the casino or gaming organizations must prepare a tax form.

"The thing most people don't realize is that you’re going to have to keep receipts, and you’re going to have to fill out a W-4 so they can give you a W2-G at the end of the year, and they literally take out taxes right there on the spot when they pay you," said Hockensmith.

For sports betting, a W2-G form is required if a person has over $600 of winnings, or 300 times the wager. Hockensmith says if the winnings don't add up to the requisite minimum, a person won't get the form, and would just have to report it on the honor system.

If winnings don’t get reported to the IRS, however, there could be consequences.

"The gambling organizations will give the information to the IRS," said Hockensmith. "If you don’t report it, you are subject to fraudulent tax returns and all the bad stuff that goes along with that. We don’t want to do that."

Hockensmith says what he wants people to remember is to keep receipts. For example, receipts from the ATM.

"I've had people that won the lottery or won big tickets, and they win it in December and they’ve thrown away the receipts all year long when they didn’t win. Now, they have no proof that they spent this money, and the money you have spent is a tax deduction against your winnings," said Hockensmith.

While state income tax is not taking out of winnings, federal income tax withheld from gambling winnings is 24%.

