A 72-year-old woman who was reported missing out of Phoenix has been found safe.

Geraldine Mannix left her home in the area of 23rd and Alice avenues between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. She likely left on foot.

On Oct. 20, Phoenix police say Mannix was found and is safe.

