PD: Officer's car hit during pursuit of burglary suspects in Tempe

Tempe Police are searching for one or more burglary suspects who hit an officer's car while getting away.

Police say officers were conducting a separate investigation Sunday morning when they witnessed a burglary in progress. Officers attempted to make contact with a silver van associated with the burglary, but the van struck an officer's vehicle and drove away.

Tempe Police later found the van in Phoenix with no one inside. Officers are still looking for the suspect or suspects.

No officers were injured.

