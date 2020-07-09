PD: Pedestrian struck, killed near Phoenix intersection

A Phoenix intersection is closed after police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Phoenix police say the deadly collision happened near the intersection of First Avenue and Indian School Road.

Traffic is closed on Indian School from Third Avenue to Central.

The closure is expected to last for several hours.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating.

