PD: Phoenix man found with 70,000 fentanyl pills, $13K in cash and guns

article

A 25-year-old man is in trouble after Phoenix Police say they found about 70,000 fentanyl on him during a May 23 traffic stop. That isn't all police say he had.

The investigation started when officers conducted a traffic stop while looking into possible drug activity at a home in the area.

Inside that car was 25-year-old Alfonso Gudalupe Cardona Barrios.

Police got a search warrant to search the car, and they allegedly found 70,000 fentanyl pills, more than $13,000 in cash and three guns.

The suspect was booked into jail on suspicion of several felonies.

No more information is available.