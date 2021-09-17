PD: Suspect arrested after man found dead in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police say a suspect has been arrested after a man was found dead in north Phoenix.
According to Phoenix Police, a man was found dead near 19th and Dunlap Avenues at around 4 a.m. on Sept. 17.
Police are investigating a homicide in Phoenix near 19th and Dunlap Avenues on Sept. 17.
Shortly after, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery nearby, and a suspect was taken into custody.
"Preliminary information at that scene suggests the incidents may be related," police said in a statement.
On Saturday, police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Jose Martinez.
