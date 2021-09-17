After 10 years of service, retired Phoenix Police K-9 Gilly passes away

article

The Phoenix Police Department is mourning the loss of Gilly, a former K-9 who died on Sept. 16 while at home with his family.

Gilly began working with the department back in 2009 as a patrol dog trained in narcotics detection and served for more than 10 years.

The K-9 retired with his handler in 2019.

He "spent the last years of his life being spoiled by his family," police said.

