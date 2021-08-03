PD: Suspect in custody after man stabbed to death in Phoenix

article

Police say a suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed to death inside a Phoenix business.

According to police, officers responded to the scene Tuesday morning near Seventh Avenue and Jefferson Street and found a man with a stab wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"A security guard at the business detained the suspect prior to police arrival," police said in a statement on August 3. "Officers believe there was an altercation between the victim and suspect which escalated to the stabbing."

The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.

